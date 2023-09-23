Xponance Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $218.32 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day moving average of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

