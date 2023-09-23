Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.69. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.59.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

