2,829 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,142,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,236,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

