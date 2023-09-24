2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) vs. Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Head-To-Head Comparison

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 2U and Guidewire Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $963.08 million 0.20 -$322.15 million ($4.56) -0.52 Guidewire Software $905.34 million 7.86 -$111.86 million ($1.35) -64.76

Guidewire Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 4 5 0 2.56 Guidewire Software 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 2U and Guidewire Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

2U presently has a consensus target price of $6.04, indicating a potential upside of 157.21%. Guidewire Software has a consensus target price of $92.64, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of 2U shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Guidewire Software shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

2U has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -38.89% -15.18% -3.80% Guidewire Software -12.35% -8.40% -5.11%

Summary

Guidewire Software beats 2U on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill for career or personal development through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides a platform that provides technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub, that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product; The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

