4,274 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $812.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

