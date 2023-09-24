46,021 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 5.2% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 262,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

