6,681 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF opened at $76.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.