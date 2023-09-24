715 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. McDonald’s accounts for 0.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

