8,424 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,547 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,100.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 41,590 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 136,402 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FCX opened at $37.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

