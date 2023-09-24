AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $152.74 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.