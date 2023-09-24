AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.49. The company has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

