Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

