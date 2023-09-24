Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of AXDX stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.18.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
