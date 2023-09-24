Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Critical Survey

Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iSun $76.45 million 0.10 -$53.78 million ($0.88) -0.26

Analyst Ratings

Advantagewon Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSun.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantagewon Oil and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun 0 0 3 0 3.00

iSun has a consensus price target of $1.92, suggesting a potential upside of 748.83%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A iSun -15.53% -36.69% -14.79%

Summary

iSun beats Advantagewon Oil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation provides energy solutions in Canada. It also offers mobility and EVs related solutions. Advantagewon Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

