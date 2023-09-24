AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,023 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 143,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

MRK stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $119.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $269.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

