Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Airbus has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). Airbus had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

