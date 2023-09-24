Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

