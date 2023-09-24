Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alvotech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Alvotech stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alvotech will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 1st quarter worth $195,000.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

