Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ambrx Biopharma

Insider Transactions at Ambrx Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 751,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,941,392.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,465,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,864,204.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 681,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,155 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of AMAM stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts expect that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.