Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.78.

Get Ameren alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,984,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,358,000 after acquiring an additional 849,651 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.