American Tower Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 9,081 call options on the company. This is an increase of 245% compared to the typical volume of 2,631 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $166.21 on Friday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $165.91 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.11.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.