Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $203.79 Average PT from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

ADI stock opened at $175.48 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

