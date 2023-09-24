Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endava plc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Endava in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endava’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Endava’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Endava Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Endava stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. Endava has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Endava had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 1,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Endava by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

