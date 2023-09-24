Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $6.58

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

NYSE BIG opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.24. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

