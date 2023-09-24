Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $84.33

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

