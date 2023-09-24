Analysts Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Price Target at GBX 694.60

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 685.50 ($8.49).
Several research firms have recently commented on PHNX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.86) to GBX 718 ($8.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.68) to GBX 640 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,810.81%.
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
