Analysts Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Price Target at GBX 694.60

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 685.50 ($8.49).

Several research firms have recently commented on PHNX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.86) to GBX 718 ($8.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.68) to GBX 640 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 526.95 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 530.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 550.44. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 647 ($8.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,810.81%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

