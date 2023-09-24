Analysts Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $36.86

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $348,336.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $348,336.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,476 shares of company stock worth $5,239,954. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

