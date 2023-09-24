Analysts Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $106.27

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.