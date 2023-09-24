Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price at $32.71

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $47.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 20.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

