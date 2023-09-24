Analyzing Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW)

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cognex and Satellogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognex $892.69 million 8.19 $215.52 million $0.99 42.84 Satellogic $6.81 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.9% of Cognex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cognex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cognex and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognex 19.31% 10.32% 7.58% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cognex and Satellogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognex 1 7 1 0 2.00 Satellogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognex currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Cognex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cognex is more favorable than Satellogic.

Summary

Cognex beats Satellogic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; QuickBuild that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical, flowchart-based programming interface; and Cognex deep learning vision software. It also provides a range of inspection tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts; and the In-Sight product line of vision systems and sensors. In addition, the company offers DataMan, an image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers. It sells its products to automotive, logistics, consumer electronics, medical-related, semiconductor, consumer products, food and beverage, and others, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. Cognex Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

