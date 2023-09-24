Analyzing COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) & thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and thyssenkrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A thyssenkrupp 0.73% 2.05% 0.81%

Dividends

COSCO SHIPPING pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.7%. thyssenkrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. thyssenkrupp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COSCO SHIPPING 2 0 0 0 1.00 thyssenkrupp 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for COSCO SHIPPING and thyssenkrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and thyssenkrupp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COSCO SHIPPING $58.12 billion 0.29 $16.30 billion N/A N/A thyssenkrupp $44.62 billion 0.10 $1.23 billion $0.49 14.98

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than thyssenkrupp.

Risk and Volatility

COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. The company offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, container transportation, marine, vessel management and manning, cargo and liner agency, logistics, document, shipping agency and other sea transport, container stack, cargo storage, and cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the design and manufacture of computer software, as well as provision of technology services and solutions; asset management business; and operation of terminals. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the vehicle manufacturing. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. The company's Marine Systems segment offers systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

