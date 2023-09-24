Analyzing Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) & PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) and PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Eightco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of PwrCor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eightco and PwrCor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14% PwrCor N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Eightco has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PwrCor has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eightco and PwrCor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eightco and PwrCor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $31.82 million 0.06 -$47.26 million N/A N/A PwrCor $190,000.00 69.15 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

PwrCor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eightco.

Summary

PwrCor beats Eightco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc. provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. The company also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

