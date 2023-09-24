Analyzing Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iveda Solutions and Blue Line Protection Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Line Protection Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iveda Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Blue Line Protection Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Blue Line Protection Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45% Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Blue Line Protection Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $8.18 million 1.76 -$3.35 million ($0.19) -4.74 Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -2.82

Blue Line Protection Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Line Protection Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Line Protection Group beats Iveda Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armed transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency. The company was formerly known as The Engraving Masters, Inc. and changed its name to Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

