Analyzing Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) & ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.7%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -141.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Seven Hills Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.21%. Given Seven Hills Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seven Hills Realty Trust is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

42.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -23.32% 15.92% 1.57% Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $228.43 million 4.63 -$229.93 million ($0.68) -6.81 Seven Hills Realty Trust $31.05 million N/A N/A $1.46 7.65

Seven Hills Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven Hills Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Seven Hills Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust



Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

