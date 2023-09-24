Analyzing Sonic Foundry (SOFO) & The Competition

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) is one of 313 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sonic Foundry to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million -$7.08 million -0.43 Sonic Foundry Competitors $388.04 million -$10.21 million 809.62

Sonic Foundry’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sonic Foundry and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonic Foundry Competitors 366 1474 3551 65 2.61

Sonic Foundry currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.77%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 35.28%. Given Sonic Foundry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Sonic Foundry Competitors -37.76% -54.94% -9.30%

Summary

Sonic Foundry competitors beat Sonic Foundry on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

