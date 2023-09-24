Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
