AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Scotiabank

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $18.15 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

