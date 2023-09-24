Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) & Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Critical Survey

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Apollomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Apollomics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollomics $1.45 million 225.08 -$240.81 million N/A N/A Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$33.64 million ($0.20) -3.49

This table compares Apollomics and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Citius Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollomics.

Profitability

This table compares Apollomics and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollomics N/A N/A N/A Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.65% -31.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apollomics and Citius Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 473.23%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Apollomics.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats Apollomics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollomics

(Get Free Report)

Apollomics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain. The company was formerly known as CBT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Apollomics, Inc. in January 2019. Apollomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Foster City, California.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.