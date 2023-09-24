Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) versus Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Financial Contrast

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) and Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Arca Continental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Alkaline Water shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Alkaline Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arca Continental and Alkaline Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arca Continental N/A N/A N/A $3.86 2.39 Alkaline Water $63.78 million 0.06 -$27.41 million ($3.75) -0.10

Profitability

Arca Continental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkaline Water. Alkaline Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arca Continental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Arca Continental and Alkaline Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arca Continental N/A N/A N/A Alkaline Water -44.54% -2,361.49% -119.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arca Continental and Alkaline Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arca Continental 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Arca Continental beats Alkaline Water on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages. It sells its products under the Coca-Cola Company, Aybal, DASANI, Ciel, Cepita Del Valle, Del Valle, Aquarius, Minute Maid, POWERADE, Fuze Tea, Ingenio Famaillá, Dulna, El Manjar Toni, Golos, Lato, BLaK, DUNKIN´DONUTS, Toni, Santa Clara, fairlife, Topsy, Tortolines, Prispas, Enre2, Tostitos, Bony, La Abeja, Bokados, Inalecsa, and Wise and Deep River brand names. The company sells its non-alcoholic beverages under the Coca-Cola Company brand; and snacks under the Bokados, Wise, Deep River, and other brands. Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

