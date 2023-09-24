Arden Trust Co Has $1.51 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

PFE stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

