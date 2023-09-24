Arden Trust Co Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

