Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

