Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions
Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $586.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.68.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.14 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
See Also
