Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $586.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.14 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.