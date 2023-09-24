Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

