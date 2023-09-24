ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $4.63 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.73%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,119,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 703,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 762,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

