ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $3.96 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,750,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,311,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,767.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,311,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,313. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $15,148,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $13,062,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $8,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,627,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

