Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Price Up 2.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 14 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

