Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

