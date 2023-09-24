Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

