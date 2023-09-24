Avion Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.69. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

