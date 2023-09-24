AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in AXT by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AXT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. AXT has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 million, a PE ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 2.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). AXT had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

